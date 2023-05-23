in Music News

Post Malone’s “Mourning” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Mourning” convincingly tops the pop radio add board.

Post Malone - Austin cover | Courtesy of Republic Records

“Mourning,” the latest single from Post Malone’s “Austin” album, unsurprisingly tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Mourning” earns the most added distinction with pickups from 90 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Added by another 31 stations, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” takes second place on the add board.

Kodak Black & NLE Choppa’s “Angel Pt. 1 (featuring Jimin, JVKE & Muni Long)” takes third place with 25 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots Conan Gray’s “Never Ending Song” in fourth.

A new option for 22 stations, Jonas Brothers’ “Summer Baby” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: SZA’s “Snooze” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Bakar’s “Hell N Back” (19 adds, 9th-most), and Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin” (18 adds, 10th-most).

