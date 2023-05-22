Maroon 5’s “Middle Ground” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Maroon 5’s new “Middle Ground” unsurprisingly received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 37 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Middle Ground” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” which landed at 20 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ “If You’re Blue” earns third on the Mediabase add board with 12 pickups. Each added by 9 stations, Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” and Andy Grammer’s “Love Is The New Money” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: New West’s “Those Eyes” (8 adds, 6th-most), JP Saxe’s “I Don’t Miss You” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Phillip Phillips’ “Dancing With Your Shadows” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” (6 adds, 9th-most), Lauren Daigle’s “Thank God I Do” (4 adds, 10th-most, tie), Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” (4 adds, 10th-most, tie), Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” (4 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” (4 adds, 10th-most, tie).