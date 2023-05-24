Ratings: “Jeopardy Masters” Outdraws “The Voice” Finale In Key Demo, Wins Night as Semifinals Conclude

It may not be posting blockbuster numbers, but ABC’s “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament has been a top performer throughout its run this month.

The string of ratings success continued Tuesday, as “Jeopardy” placed first for the night in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, Tuesday’s episode drew a 0.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 5.9 million viewers. The demo rating ranked as the night’s best, while the viewership sum was good enough for third place.

NBC’s season finale of “The Voice,” which marked original coach Blake Shelton’s final episode in the role, took second in the demo with a 0.5 rating. It also took second in total viewership, averaging 6.2 million viewers from 9-11PM.

CBS’ “FBI,” viewed by 6.5 million, won the night in total audience.

Tuesday’s “Jeopardy” marked the conclusion of the semifinals; James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach advanced to the finale. Contestant Andrew He exited the competition in fourth place, earning $100,000 for his effort.