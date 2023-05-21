Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid,” SZA’s “Snooze” Top 30

As the world buzzes over her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Kim Petras scores a Top 25 hit at pop radio.

“Alone,” her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, rises two places to #25 on this week’s chart. The single received 2,426 spins during the May 14-20 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 445 over last week’s mark.

— Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and SZA’s “Snooze” also reach new chart milestones this week; both songs formally secure Top 30 positions.

Up six places, “Cupid” grabs #27 with 2,321 spins (+925).

The recipient of 2,201 plays (+698), “Snooze” jumps three places to #29.