Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid,” SZA’s “Snooze” Top 30

“Alone” enters the Top 25, while “Cupid” and “Snooze” hit new highs in the Top 30.

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj in Alone | Video screenshot | Republic

As the world buzzes over her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Kim Petras scores a Top 25 hit at pop radio.

“Alone,” her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, rises two places to #25 on this week’s chart. The single received 2,426 spins during the May 14-20 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 445 over last week’s mark.

— Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and SZA’s “Snooze” also reach new chart milestones this week; both songs formally secure Top 30 positions.

Up six places, “Cupid” grabs #27 with 2,321 spins (+925).

The recipient of 2,201 plays (+698), “Snooze” jumps three places to #29.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

