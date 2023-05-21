Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches 13th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” retains its position atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart — and it again does so with a commanding lead.

Played 6,193 times during the May 14-20 tracking period, “Flowers” enjoys a 13th week as the #1 song at Hot AC radio. The count trails last week’s mark by 134 but bests the #2 song by more than 1000 plays.

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed,” which rises one spot to claim #2, received 5,192 spins (+317).

Despite gaining airplay, Taylor Swift’s enduring “Anti-Hero” falls one place to #3. Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” ascends one level to #4, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops one place to #4.