Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches 13th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Flowers” continues its run as the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” retains its position atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart — and it again does so with a commanding lead.

Played 6,193 times during the May 14-20 tracking period, “Flowers” enjoys a 13th week as the #1 song at Hot AC radio. The count trails last week’s mark by 134 but bests the #2 song by more than 1000 plays.

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed,” which rises one spot to claim #2, received 5,192 spins (+317).

Despite gaining airplay, Taylor Swift’s enduring “Anti-Hero” falls one place to #3. Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” ascends one level to #4, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops one place to #4.

