Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Officially Rises To #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The song, which is more than a decade old, tops this week’s chart.

First officially released in 2010 (and first heard years earlier), Miguel’s “Sure Thing” has been enjoying a second life in recent months.

This week, that renewed interest sends the song to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Sure Thing,” which is up two places from last week’s position, received 17,581 spins during the May 14-20 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,059.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at #2 this week, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” drops two places to #3.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays at the #4 position, and SZA’s “Kill Bill” spends another week at #5.

