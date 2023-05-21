in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio, Toosii Reaches Top 15, Miley Cyrus Top 20

“Last Night,” “Favorite Song,” and “Jaded” rise at pop radio.

Morgan Wallen - Last Night acoustic | Video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

Morgan Wallen’s megahit “Last Night” reaches a new milestone on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially joining this week’s Top 10.

Up one place, “Last Night” earns #10 on this week’s listing. The song received 8,444 spins during the May 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 517.

— As “Last Night” enters the Top 10, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” officially secures a Top 15 position. Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” concurrently enters the Top 20.

Played 6,188 times (+489), “Favorite Song” rises two spots to #15.

Credited with 3,968 spins (+247), “Jaded” ascends one level to a new peak of #20.

