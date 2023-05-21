Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio, Toosii Reaches Top 15, Miley Cyrus Top 20

Morgan Wallen’s megahit “Last Night” reaches a new milestone on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially joining this week’s Top 10.
Up one place, “Last Night” earns #10 on this week’s listing. The song received 8,444 spins during the May 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 517.
— As “Last Night” enters the Top 10, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” officially secures a Top 15 position. Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” concurrently enters the Top 20.
Played 6,188 times (+489), “Favorite Song” rises two spots to #15.
Credited with 3,968 spins (+247), “Jaded” ascends one level to a new peak of #20.
