Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” Officially Secures #1 At US Dance Radio

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Miracle” earns #1 on the strength of its ~559 tracking period spins. The count, amassed during the May 7-13 window, bests last week’s mark by a healthy 102.
John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” rises two places to #2, while Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” falls from #1 to #3.
Up six places, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” grabs #4 on this week’s Mediabase dance chart. MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust” concurrently ascends one spot to #5.
