Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” Officially Secures #1 At US Dance Radio

“Miracle” takes over the #1 spot at dance.

Ellie Goulding in Miracle | Video screenshot | Columbia

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Miracle” earns #1 on the strength of its ~559 tracking period spins. The count, amassed during the May 7-13 window, bests last week’s mark by a healthy 102.

John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” rises two places to #2, while Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” falls from #1 to #3.

Up six places, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” grabs #4 on this week’s Mediabase dance chart. MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust” concurrently ascends one spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

