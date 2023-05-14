in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Sabrina Carpenter scores her first career Top 10 pop hit.

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” officially earns a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Nonsense” earns #10 on this week’s chart.

The hit single received ~9,191 spins during the May 7-13 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 593 from last week’s mark. In rising to #10, “Nonsense” becomes Carpenter’s first career Top 10 hit at the pop radio format.

The song represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

