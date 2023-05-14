Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” officially earns a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Nonsense” earns #10 on this week’s chart.
The hit single received ~9,191 spins during the May 7-13 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 593 from last week’s mark. In rising to #10, “Nonsense” becomes Carpenter’s first career Top 10 hit at the pop radio format.
The song represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.
