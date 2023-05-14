Foo Fighters’ “Rescued” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative & Active Rock Radio

The Mediabase alternative and active rock radio charts each crown a new #1 this week. The same new #1. Indeed, Foo Fighters’ “Rescued” rises one place to #1 on the alternative chart and two places to #1 on the active rock listing.

— “Rescued” received ~2,800 alternative spins during the May 7-13 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 274.

Linkin Park’s “Lost” rises one spot to #2 this week, while The Revivalists’ “Kid” ascends two spots to #3. Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” stays in the #4 position.

Gorillaz’s “New Gold (featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown),” last week’s leader, falls to #5 on the alternative chart.

— “Rescued” meanwhile received ~2,086 active rock spins during the official tracking period (+278).

Metallica’s “72 Seasons” stays at #2, and Godsmack’s “Soul On Fire” drops two places to #3. “Lost” remains at #4, and Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” rises two levels to #5.