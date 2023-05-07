in Music News

Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Can’t Tame Her” takes over the #1 spot at dance.

Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her video screenshot | Sommer House/Epic

Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” officially reaches the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the new #1 song received ~499 spins during the April 30-May 6 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 51 plays.

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” the recipient of ~457 spins (+28), ascends three spots to #2.

Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y’s “V I B R A T I O N” drops two spots to #3, while John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” enjoys a four-place rise to #4.

MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust” also rises four places, in its case moving from #9 to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

