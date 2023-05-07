Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” officially reaches the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the new #1 song received ~499 spins during the April 30-May 6 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 51 plays.

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” the recipient of ~457 spins (+28), ascends three spots to #2.

Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y’s “V I B R A T I O N” drops two spots to #3, while John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” enjoys a four-place rise to #4.

MK & Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust” also rises four places, in its case moving from #9 to #5.