Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches 11th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Flowers” continues its remarkable reign at #1 on the Hot AC chart.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

While falling from the top at pop radio, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” continues its impressive reign as the #1 song at the hot adult contemporary format.

Played ~6,372 times during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, “Flowers” secures an eleventh week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The count falls 161 plays shy of last week’s sum but still keeps “Flowers” more than 1200 spins ahead of the competition.

Again the #2 song, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” received ~5,134 plays during the tracking period (-30).

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises one place to #3, while Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” jumps two spots to #4. Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” holds at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

