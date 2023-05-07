in Music News

SZA’s “Snooze,” Melanie Martinez’s “Void,” Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Earn Top 40 Positions At Pop Radio

“Snooze,” “Void,” and “Fast Car” debut on the pop chart.

SZA - Snooze lyric video screenshot | RCA

SZA’s “Snooze,” Melanie Martinez’s “Void,” and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Snooze” makes this week’s listing at #34. The new SZA single received 876 spins during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 574.

“Void” also makes a twelve-position gain, ascending from #47 to #35. The Melanie Martinez single received 875 tracking week spins (+581).

Up three places, “Fast Car” makes its pop radio chart debut at #39. Luke Combs’ buzzy cover posted a tracking period play count of 740 (+317).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

