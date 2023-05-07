SZA’s “Snooze,” Melanie Martinez’s “Void,” Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Earn Top 40 Positions At Pop Radio

SZA’s “Snooze,” Melanie Martinez’s “Void,” and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #46, “Snooze” makes this week’s listing at #34. The new SZA single received 876 spins during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 574.
“Void” also makes a twelve-position gain, ascending from #47 to #35. The Melanie Martinez single received 875 tracking week spins (+581).
Up three places, “Fast Car” makes its pop radio chart debut at #39. Luke Combs’ buzzy cover posted a tracking period play count of 740 (+317).
