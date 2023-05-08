in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Enjoys 5th Week As #1 Song In America

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” meanwhile reaches the Top 5.

Like it did last week, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” claims #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song is enjoying a fifth overall week as the #1 song in America, an achievement attributable to its strong sales, streaming, and radio performance.

Billboard adds that “Last Night” becomes the first song to simultaneously top the Hot 100 and its Country Airplay chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” stays at #2 on the all-genre Hot 100, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains in the #3 position.

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” spends another week at #4, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises one spot to a new peak of #5.

