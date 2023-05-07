David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth & Dan + Shay, Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj Top 30

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” moves into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, the collaboration earns #24 on this week’s listing. “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” received 2,811 spins during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 476.

— Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” and Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” also make gains this week, with each song securing a Top 30 position.

Played 1,854 times during the tracking period (+176), “That’s Not How This Works” ascends four spots to #29.

“Alone,” which received 1,716 spins (+684), jumps five spots to #30.