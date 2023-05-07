in Music News

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth & Dan + Shay, Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj Top 30

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” “That’s Not How This Works,” and “Alone” rise to new highs at pop radio.

Baby Don't Hurt Me video screenshot | Warner

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” moves into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, the collaboration earns #24 on this week’s listing. “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” received 2,811 spins during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 476.

— Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” and Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone” also make gains this week, with each song securing a Top 30 position.

Played 1,854 times during the tracking period (+176), “That’s Not How This Works” ascends four spots to #29.

“Alone,” which received 1,716 spins (+684), jumps five spots to #30.

aloneanne-mariebaby don't hurt mecharlie puthcoi leraydan + shaydavid guettakim petrasnicki minajthat's not how this works

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

