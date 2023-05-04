Chloe Bailey Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features an in-studio visit from Chloe Bailey.

The singer and actress, who performs as Chlöe, chats about her relationship with Beyoncé — including the iconic musician’s role in providing notes for her recent album.

Chlöe also talks about her strong relationship with sister Halle, who stars in the upcoming “Little Mermaid” film.

The interview also features some advice on how to preserve one’s voice at a party.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Thursday. Check local listings for air details in your market.

In the meantime, enjoy first-look photos.