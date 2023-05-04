in TV News

Chloe Bailey Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Chlöe appears on Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” episode.

Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features an in-studio visit from Chloe Bailey.

The singer and actress, who performs as Chlöe, chats about her relationship with Beyoncé — including the iconic musician’s role in providing notes for her recent album.

Chlöe also talks about her strong relationship with sister Halle, who stars in the upcoming “Little Mermaid” film.

The interview also features some advice on how to preserve one’s voice at a party.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Thursday. Check local listings for air details in your market.

In the meantime, enjoy first-look photos.

Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Chlöe Bailey appears on 5/4/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

chloechloe baileythe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I am making a good salary from home $1500-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year earlier I was jobless in a horrible economy. I offer thanks toward God each day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is website where i started this……………..

    .

    .

    Apply Now here—————————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

LSU Basketball Champions Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)