LSU Basketball Champions Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The National Champions appear on Wednesday’s episode.

Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Alexis Morris of LSU Basketball on 5/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a trio of basketball champions, as LSU’s Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and Alexis Morris visit the studio.

The women, who won the National Championship over Iowa in early April, chat with Jennifer about the achievement. They touch on the importance of their representation — and the impact their widely viewed game had on women’s basketball.

Angel also addresses the widely discussed on-court encounter with Iowa star Caitlin Clark; Flau’jae meanwhile shows off her freestyling ability.

The episode will air later Wednesday; check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos follow.

Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Alexis Morris of LSU Basketball on 5/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

