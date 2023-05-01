in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Returns To #1 On Billboard Hot 100, Scoring 4th Week As Top Song In America

“Last Night” reclaims the throne.

Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time album cover | Big Loud/Republic

One week after ceding its position to SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” returns to the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100.

The multi-format smash celebrates a fourth overall week as the #1 song in America. It again benefits from success in all three areas (streaming, sales, and radio) that define Hot 100 placement.

“Kill Bill” falls to #2 this week, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” stays at #3.

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” rises one spot to a new peak of #4, and Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s “un 100xto” jumps ten places to a new high of #5.

