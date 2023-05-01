Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Returns To #1 On Billboard Hot 100, Scoring 4th Week As Top Song In America

One week after ceding its position to SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” returns to the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100.

The multi-format smash celebrates a fourth overall week as the #1 song in America. It again benefits from success in all three areas (streaming, sales, and radio) that define Hot 100 placement.

“Kill Bill” falls to #2 this week, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” stays at #3.

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” rises one spot to a new peak of #4, and Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny’s “un 100xto” jumps ten places to a new high of #5.