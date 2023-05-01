Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Hot adult contemporary radio has been warmly embracing Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”

Picked up by 38 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the new “Midnights” single ranks as the week’s most added song.

The recipient of 24 adds, Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Post Malone’s “Chemical” follows in third with 17 pickups, while an add count of 16 slots Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” in fourth. With 14 adds each, Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” and Kelly Clarkson’s “mine” tie for fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).