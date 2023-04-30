Meghan Trainor, Leona Lewis Appear On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Successful artists Meghan Trainor and Leona Lewis drop by Monday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Supporting the recently released book “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie,” Trainor talks about her pregnancy — and the mistake of having her brother shoot her maternity photos. She also talks about Kris Jenner’s appearance in her “Mother” music video.

During her interview, Lewis talks about her own experience as a mother — including what has surprised her the most.

The episode will air during the day on Monday; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos from the taping follow.