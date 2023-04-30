in TV News

Meghan Trainor, Leona Lewis Appear On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Trainor joins the show for a Mother’s Day celebration.

Meghan Trainor and Leona Lewis on 5/1/13 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Successful artists Meghan Trainor and Leona Lewis drop by Monday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Supporting the recently released book “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie,” Trainor talks about her pregnancy — and the mistake of having her brother shoot her maternity photos. She also talks about Kris Jenner’s appearance in her “Mother” music video.

During her interview, Lewis talks about her own experience as a mother — including what has surprised her the most.

The episode will air during the day on Monday; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos from the taping follow.

Meghan Trainor and Leona Lewis on 5/1/13 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

