Songs By Pitbull & Lil Jon, SZA, Melanie Martinez, Gracie Abrams, Fifty Fifty Join Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Jumpin,” “Snooze,” “Void,” “I know it won’t work,” and “Cupid” are gaining traction at pop radio.

Jumpin lyric video screenshot | Mr 305/The Orchard

Based on the airplay they received during the April 23-29 tracking period, Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” SZA’s “Snooze,” Melanie Martinez’s “Void,” Gracie Abrams’ “I know it won’t work,” and Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” earn Top 50 positions at pop radio.

Played 313 times during the tracking period (+252), “Jumpin” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #71 last week.

Up eighteen places, “Snooze” earns #46 with 302 spins (+222).

The recipient of 294 plays (+220), “Void” ascends twenty spots to #47.

Credited with 269 spins (+172), “I know it won’t work” rises thirteen places to #48.

“Cupid,” which received 210 spins (+191), rockets seventy-two places to #50.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

