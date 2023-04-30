Songs By Pitbull & Lil Jon, SZA, Melanie Martinez, Gracie Abrams, Fifty Fifty Join Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on the airplay they received during the April 23-29 tracking period, Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” SZA’s “Snooze,” Melanie Martinez’s “Void,” Gracie Abrams’ “I know it won’t work,” and Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” earn Top 50 positions at pop radio.
Played 313 times during the tracking period (+252), “Jumpin” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #71 last week.
Up eighteen places, “Snooze” earns #46 with 302 spins (+222).
The recipient of 294 plays (+220), “Void” ascends twenty spots to #47.
Credited with 269 spins (+172), “I know it won’t work” rises thirteen places to #48.
“Cupid,” which received 210 spins (+191), rockets seventy-two places to #50.
