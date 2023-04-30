Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone,” Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” Rita Ora & Fatboy Slim’s “Praising You” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

In addition to Taylor Swift’s #29-debuting “Karma,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals in the form of Kim Petras’ “Alone (featuring Nicki Minaj),” Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” and Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim).”
Below last week’s chart at #46, “Alone” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The Petras-Minaj collaboration received 1,032 spins during the April 23-29 tracking period (+838).
Up six places, “Never Felt So Alone” makes its Top 40 debut at #37. The song received 769 tracking week spins (+364).
Played 765 times (+651), “Praising You” rises twenty-one places to #38.
