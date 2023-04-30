in Music News

Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj’s “Alone,” Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” Rita Ora & Fatboy Slim’s “Praising You” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Alone,” “Never Felt So Alone,” and “Praising You” debut on the pop chart.

Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj - Alone press photo by Alex “Grizz” Loucas, courtesy of Republic Records

In addition to Taylor Swift’s #29-debuting “Karma,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals in the form of Kim Petras’ “Alone (featuring Nicki Minaj),” Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” and Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim).”

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Alone” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The Petras-Minaj collaboration received 1,032 spins during the April 23-29 tracking period (+838).

Up six places, “Never Felt So Alone” makes its Top 40 debut at #37. The song received 769 tracking week spins (+364).

Played 765 times (+651), “Praising You” rises twenty-one places to #38.

aloneFatboy slimkim petraslabrinthnever felt so alonenicki minajpraising yourita ora

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By The Weeknd & Future, Miley Cyrus, Pink Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, Taylor Swift Top 30

Songs By Pitbull & Lil Jon, SZA, Melanie Martinez, Gracie Abrams, Fifty Fifty Join Top 50 At Pop Radio