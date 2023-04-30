in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches 10th Week At #1 On Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Charts

The “Flowers” reign reaches double digits.

Miley Cyrus Flowers Video screenshot | Columbia

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” reaches a milestone tenth week atop the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

— “Flowers” stays at #1 on the pop chart thanks to the 17,342 spins it received during the April 23-29 tracking period (-127).

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises one spot to rank as a close #2, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” dips one spot to #3. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” (#4) and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (#5) again complete the Top 5.

— A spin count of 6,593 meanwhile keeps “Flowers” atop the Hot AC chart (+1).

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at #2, while Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” stays in the #3 position. “Creepin'” remains the #4 song on the Hot AC chart, while Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” rises two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

