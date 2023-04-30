in Music News

BTS Member Suga Kicks Off Solo “D-DAY” Tour, Draws 43K Fans Across NY & NJ Shows (Special Look)

Sugar began his Agust D tour with shows in Belmont Park, NY and Newark, NJ.

SUGA - AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC

As his latest Agust D album completed a strong opening sales week, BTS member Suga commenced his solo “Agust D Tour | D-Day” with dates at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY (April 26 and 27) and the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ (April 29)

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the sold out tour attracted 43,000 total attendees across those initial three dates.

An global event, the tour will continue with upcoming US shows in Rosemont, IL, Los Angeles, CA, and Oakland, CA, before going overseas to venues in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kangawa, Japan, Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore, and Seoul, South Korea.

Following the initial shows, BIGHIT shared photos from the concert experience. They follow.

SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA – AGUST D D-DAY TOUR | Credit BIGHIT MUSIC

agust dbtssuga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Fantastic work, Mike. Since I currently make more than $36,000 each month from just one simple web business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet operations occupations, you nd-05 may start making a reliable online income with as little as $29,000.
    .
    .
    Modify your connection—————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

  2. I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing.
    .
    .
    .
    For Details►—————————➤ https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart