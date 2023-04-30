BTS Member Suga Kicks Off Solo “D-DAY” Tour, Draws 43K Fans Across NY & NJ Shows (Special Look)

As his latest Agust D album completed a strong opening sales week, BTS member Suga commenced his solo “Agust D Tour | D-Day” with dates at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY (April 26 and 27) and the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ (April 29)
According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the sold out tour attracted 43,000 total attendees across those initial three dates.
An global event, the tour will continue with upcoming US shows in Rosemont, IL, Los Angeles, CA, and Oakland, CA, before going overseas to venues in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kangawa, Japan, Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore, and Seoul, South Korea.
Following the initial shows, BIGHIT shared photos from the concert experience. They follow.
