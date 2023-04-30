in Music News

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, Toosii Songs Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio; Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, NF, Jax Top 20

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s pop chart.

Although this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart is without a new addition to the Top 10, it features plenty of movement at the Top 15 and Top 20 levels.

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” and Toosii’s “Favorite Song” reach the former region, while Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House,” Meghan Trainor’s “Mother,” NF’s “HAPPY,” and Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped” hit the latter territory.

Played 6,041 times during the April 23-29 tracking period (+540), “Thank God” rises two places to #14.

Up three places, “Favorite Song” takes #15 with 4,963 spins (+1,144).

A spin count of 4,800 (+1,205) lifts “Waffle House” five levels to #16.

Credited with 3,546 spins (+193), “Mother” ascends four spots to #18.

“HAPPY,” which received 3,432 spins (+1,091), rises five places to #19.

Last week’s #23 song, “Cinderella Snapped” rises to #20 this week with 3,227 plays (+362).

