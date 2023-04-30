in Music News

Songs By The Weeknd & Future, Miley Cyrus, Pink Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, Taylor Swift Top 30

“Double Fantasy,” “Jaded,” TRUSTFALL,” “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” and “Karma” rise on the pop chart.

The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future),” Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” and P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” officially move into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and Taylor Swift’s “Karma” concurrently join the Top 30.

Played 3,098 times during the April 23-29 tracking period (+2,319), “Double Fantasy” soars sixteen spots to #22.

Credited with 2,605 spins (+1,150), “Jaded” jumps nine levels to #24.

A spin count of 2,482 (+491) concurrently sends “TRUSTFALL” up five places to #25.

The recipient of 2,342 plays (+805), “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” ascends five spots to #27.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Karma” debuts on this week’s listing at #29 with 2,245 plays (+1,757).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

