Songs By The Weeknd & Future, Miley Cyrus, Pink Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, Taylor Swift Top 30

The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future),” Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” and P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” officially move into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and Taylor Swift’s “Karma” concurrently join the Top 30.
Played 3,098 times during the April 23-29 tracking period (+2,319), “Double Fantasy” soars sixteen spots to #22.
Credited with 2,605 spins (+1,150), “Jaded” jumps nine levels to #24.
A spin count of 2,482 (+491) concurrently sends “TRUSTFALL” up five places to #25.
The recipient of 2,342 plays (+805), “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” ascends five spots to #27.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Karma” debuts on this week’s listing at #29 with 2,245 plays (+1,757).
Comments
Loading…