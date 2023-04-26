in Hot On Social

Loren Gray Shares Highlights From Vegas Birthday Celebration, Wows In Instagram Bikini Selfie

The recording artist and social media sensation has been sharing updates from Vegas.

Loren Gray shares a selfie from her Vegas celebration

The past week has been a big one for Loren Gray, who released her long-awaited debut album “Guilty” and celebrated her 21st birthday.

The celebration took Loren to Las Vegas, from where she has been sharing a variety of content across her social media platforms.

She provided a new content dump Wednesday, featuring more looks at her celebration — and successful slot machine cash out — at the Wynn.

Within the dump is a noteworthy mirror selfie, which finds Loren looking stunning in a bikini and boots. The latest Vegas collection follows.

