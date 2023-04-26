in TV News

“The Diplomat” Star Keri Russell Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Keri Russell appears for an interview on “Late Night.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1419 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

As “The Diplomat” enjoys immediate success on Netflix, star Keri Russell makes a late-night appearance on traditional television.

The actress partakes in an interview on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Russell appears as the episode’s lead interview guest; Graham Norton also chats with Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s broadcast.

Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.

The “first look” follows.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Graham Norton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

keri russelllate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Fantastic work, Mike. Since I currently make more than $36,000 each month from just one simple web business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet operations occupations, you nd-05 may start making a reliable online income with as little as $29,000.
    .
    .
    Modify your connection—————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Loren Gray Shares Highlights From Vegas Birthday Celebration, Wows In Instagram Bikini Selfie