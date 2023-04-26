“The Diplomat” Star Keri Russell Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1419 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
As “The Diplomat” enjoys immediate success on Netflix, star Keri Russell makes a late-night appearance on traditional television.
The actress partakes in an interview on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Russell appears as the episode’s lead interview guest; Graham Norton also chats with Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s broadcast.
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.
The “first look” follows.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Keri Russell during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1419 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Graham Norton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
keri russell late night nbc seth meyers
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Fantastic work, Mike. Since I currently make more than $36,000 each month from just one simple web business, I commend your efforts. Despite the fact that these are the most basic internet operations occupations, you nd-05 may start making a reliable online income with as little as $29,000.
.
.
Modify your connection—————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…