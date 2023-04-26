Jennifer Lopez, JJ Watt, Nanna Scheduled For May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Before “The Mother” launches on Netflix, star Jennifer Lopez will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC confirms J-Lo for the May 3 edition of its late-night talk show.
In addition to Lopez, the episode will feature a chat with JJ Watt and a performance by Nanna.
Who else will make their way to Studio 6B for a “Tonight Show” episode? Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840
Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841
Friday, April 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Questlove & S.A. Cosby and musical guest Peso Pluma.Show #1842
Monday, May 1: Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA and musical guest SUGA. Show #1843
Tuesday, May 2: Guests include Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Arlo Parks. Show #1844
Wednesday, May 3: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, J.J. Watt and musical guest Nanna. Show #1845
