Jennifer Lopez, JJ Watt, Nanna Scheduled For May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms next Wednesday’s “Fallon” lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1598 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Before “The Mother” launches on Netflix, star Jennifer Lopez will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms J-Lo for the May 3 edition of its late-night talk show.

In addition to Lopez, the episode will feature a chat with JJ Watt and a performance by Nanna.

Who else will make their way to Studio 6B for a “Tonight Show” episode? Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840

Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841

​Friday, April 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Questlove & S.A. Cosby and musical guest Peso Pluma.Show #1842

Monday, May 1: Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, SUGA and musical guest SUGA. Show #1843

Tuesday, May 2: Guests include Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Arlo Parks. Show #1844

Wednesday, May 3: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, J.J. Watt and musical guest Nanna. Show #1845

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

