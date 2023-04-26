Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, April 25, 2023, with guests Natalie Portman, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, and Norah Jones. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“The Late Late Show With James Corden” comes to an end this week, and each of the episodes features some noteworthy guests.
Tuesday’s episode welcomes Billie Eilish and Natalie Portman for the discussion. And for as impressive as that officially advertised lineup is, it does not cover the totality of Tuesday’s guest list.
The episode also features surprise appearances by Jonas Brothers and Norah Jones, who help celebrate a couple that ended up getting married thanks to the CBS talk show.
The episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; official photos follow.
