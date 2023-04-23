in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” Weeknd & Future’s “Double Fantasy,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Jaded,” “Double Fantasy,” and “Wish You The Best” debut on the pop chart.

Miley Cyrus - Jaded Backyard Sessions video screenshot | Columbia/YouTube

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, and Lewis Capaldi this week.

Below last week’s chart at #59, Cyrus’ new single “Jaded” enters this week’s Top 40 at #33. The song garnered 1,455 spins during the April 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 1,372.

Despite launching late in the week, The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” debuts at #38 with 779 tracking week spins.

Credited with 774 plays (+674), “Wish You The Best” officially enters the Top 40 at #39. It was below last week’s chart at #54.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

