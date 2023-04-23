Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” Weeknd & Future’s “Double Fantasy,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, and Lewis Capaldi this week.

Below last week’s chart at #59, Cyrus’ new single “Jaded” enters this week’s Top 40 at #33. The song garnered 1,455 spins during the April 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 1,372.

Despite launching late in the week, The Weeknd’s “Double Fantasy (featuring Future)” debuts at #38 with 779 tracking week spins.

Credited with 774 plays (+674), “Wish You The Best” officially enters the Top 40 at #39. It was below last week’s chart at #54.