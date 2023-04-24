in TV News

Madison Beer Discusses New Book “The Half Of It” On “Good Morning America” (Special Look)

Madison Beer stopped by Monday’s “GMA” episode.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 4/24/23 - Judy Blume, Emily Henry and Madison Beer are guests on “Good Morning America” on Monday, April 24, 2023 on ABC. (ABC/Paula Lobo) LINSEY DAVIS, MADISON BEER

Release week is here for Madison Beer’s eagerly anticipated memoir “The Half Of It,” and so too is the book tour.

In addition to some in-person fan events, Beer has been making media appearances to discuss the new release. One such appearance came Monday morning.

Beer appeared as an in-studio guest on “Good Morning America,” chatting about the new book with Linsey Davis.

Following Monday morning’s airing, ABC shared photos and a video snippet from the interview. The media follows.

“The Half Of It” officially launches Tuesday.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 4/24/23 –
Judy Blume, Emily Henry and Madison Beer are guests on “Good Morning America” on Monday, April 24, 2023 on ABC.
(ABC/Paula Lobo)
EMILY HENRY, JUDY BLUME, MADISON BEER
GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 4/24/23 –
Judy Blume, Emily Henry and Madison Beer are guests on “Good Morning America” on Monday, April 24, 2023 on ABC.
(ABC/Paula Lobo)
LINSEY DAVIS, MADISON BEER
GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 4/24/23 –
Judy Blume, Emily Henry and Madison Beer are guests on “Good Morning America” on Monday, April 24, 2023 on ABC.
(ABC/Paula Lobo)
MADISON BEER
GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 4/24/23 –
Judy Blume, Emily Henry and Madison Beer are guests on “Good Morning America” on Monday, April 24, 2023 on ABC.
(ABC/Paula Lobo)
LINSEY DAVIS, MADISON BEER

abcgood morning americaMadison Beerthe half of it

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” Weeknd & Future’s “Double Fantasy,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio