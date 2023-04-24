Madison Beer Discusses New Book “The Half Of It” On “Good Morning America” (Special Look)

Release week is here for Madison Beer’s eagerly anticipated memoir “The Half Of It,” and so too is the book tour.

In addition to some in-person fan events, Beer has been making media appearances to discuss the new release. One such appearance came Monday morning.

Beer appeared as an in-studio guest on “Good Morning America,” chatting about the new book with Linsey Davis.

Following Monday morning’s airing, ABC shared photos and a video snippet from the interview. The media follows.

“The Half Of It” officially launches Tuesday.