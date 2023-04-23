Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House,” NF’s “HAPPY” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Pink’s “TRUSTFALL” Top 30

Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” and NF’s “HAPPY” again make big gains at pop radio, soaring into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up six places, “Waffle House” earns #21 on the listing. The new Jonas Brothers single received 3,595 spins during the April 16-22 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,626.

Played 2,338 times (+1,257), “HAPPY” rises nine places to claim #24.

— As “Waffle House” and “HAPPY” enter the Top 25, P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” goes Top 30.

The song, which received 1,992 spins during the tracking period (+528), rises two spots to #29.