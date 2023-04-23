in Music News

Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House,” NF’s “HAPPY” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Pink’s “TRUSTFALL” Top 30

“Waffle House,” “HAPPY,” and “TRUSTFALL” continue their pop radio climbs.

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House press photo by Pamela Littky, courtesy of Republic Records

Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” and NF’s “HAPPY” again make big gains at pop radio, soaring into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up six places, “Waffle House” earns #21 on the listing. The new Jonas Brothers single received 3,595 spins during the April 16-22 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,626.

Played 2,338 times (+1,257), “HAPPY” rises nine places to claim #24.

— As “Waffle House” and “HAPPY” enter the Top 25, P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” goes Top 30.

The song, which received 1,992 spins during the tracking period (+528), rises two spots to #29.

happyjonas brothersnfp!nktrustfallwaffle house

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Post Malone’s “Chemical” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Makes Top 20