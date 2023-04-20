in TV News

Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino, The National Booked For April 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a strong lineup for next Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1707 -- Pictured: (l-r) Talk show host Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon play “Focus Up” on Monday, September 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air a compelling episode on Thursday, April 27.

According to official listings from NBC, the broadcast will welcome Drew Barrymore as its lead interview guest. Lizzy Caplan and Young Mazino will also appear for chats on the episode.

Later, The National will perform in support of new album “First Two Pages of Frankenstein.”

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” lineups follows:

Thursday, April 20: Guests include Ray Romano, Zoe Lister-Jones and musical guest Flo. Show #1836

Friday, April 21: Guests include Sienna Miller, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gabriel Basso and comedian Ryan Hamilton. Show #1837

Monday, April 24: Guests include Kate Beckinsale, Rainn Wilson, Romeo Santos and musical guest Romeo Santos. Show #1838

Tuesday, April 25: Guests include Jude Law, Joshua Jackson and comedian Jackie Fabulous. Show #1839

Wednesday, April 26: Guests include Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and musical guest Black Thought & El Michels Affair Ft. KIRBY. Show #1840

Thursday, April 27: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and musical guest The National. Show #1841

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

