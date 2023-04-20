Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume Appear On April 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The film adaptation of Judy Blume’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” opens on April 28.

One day earlier, Blume and film stars Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson appear together on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The three appear for an interview on the April 27 broadcast, which also features a performance by The Heavy and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “The Only Exception.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air in full on the afternoon of April 27. Preview clips should launch on YouTube one day earlier.

Photos from the taping follow: