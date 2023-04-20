Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume Appear On April 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J155 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
The film adaptation of Judy Blume’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” opens on April 28.
One day earlier, Blume and film stars Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson appear together on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The three appear for an interview on the April 27 broadcast, which also features a performance by The Heavy and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “The Only Exception.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air in full on the afternoon of April 27. Preview clips should launch on YouTube one day earlier.
Photos from the taping follow:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J155 — Pictured: (l-r) Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J155 — Pictured: (l-r) Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J155 — Pictured: (l-r) Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
abby Ryder fortson are you there god it's me margaret Judy blume rachel mcadams
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…