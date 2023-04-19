Elizabeth Olsen Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Elizabeth Olsen during Wednesday’s April 19, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
To support the upcoming launch of “Love and Death,” Elizabeth Olsen makes a high-profile late-night television appearance.
The actress appears for an interview on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Following the Elizabeth Olsen interview, host Stephen Colbert welcomes Jena Friedman for a chat.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Show” broadcast was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The aforementioned “Love and Death,” meanwhile, makes its HBO Max premiere on April 27.
Photos from Wednesday’s “Late Show” taping follow.
cbsElizabeth Olsenjena friedmanstephen colbertthe late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…