Ana de Armas Chats, Plays Backtionary On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Fresh off hosting “Saturday Night Live,” actress Ana de Armas appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
de Armas appears as the lead guest on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. In addition to chatting with Fallon, she plays a game of “Backtionary” on the broadcast.
Tuesday’s “Fallon” additionally features a chat with Jesse Plemons, a “Musical Stairs” segment with Jonas Brothers, and a stand-up comedy performance by Mike Vecchione.
Filmed in advance, the episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
