in TV News

Ana de Armas Chats, Plays Backtionary On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The actress appears on Tuesday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Fresh off hosting “Saturday Night Live,” actress Ana de Armas appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

de Armas appears as the lead guest on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. In addition to chatting with Fallon, she plays a game of “Backtionary” on the broadcast.

Tuesday’s “Fallon” additionally features a chat with Jesse Plemons, a “Musical Stairs” segment with Jonas Brothers, and a stand-up comedy performance by Mike Vecchione.

Filmed in advance, the episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actress Ana de Armas during Backtionary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas, host Jimmy Fallon, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson during Backtionary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas, host Jimmy Fallon, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson during Backtionary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark Kelley, Kevin Jonas, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and “Captain” Kirk Douglas during “Musical Stairs” on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (top row l-r) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots with (bottom row l-r) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of musical group Jonas Brothers during “Musical Stairs” on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jesse Plemons during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1834 — Pictured: Comedian Mike Vecchione performs on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

ana de armasJesse plemonsjimmy fallonjonas brothersmike vecchionenbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Post Malone’s “Chemical” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song