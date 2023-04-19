in Hot On Social

Bella Poarch Looks Stunning In New Beach Day Pictures, Surpasses 1 Million Instagram Likes

Poarch rocks a swimsuit in the collection of new photos.

Via @bellapoarch on Instagram

Platinum-selling musical artist and social media sensation Bella Poarch’s time at the beach yielded some fantastic content.

Shared across platforms like Instagram and Twitter, the collection of beach day photos features Poarch rocking a pink swimsuit — and looking characteristically stunning in each shot.

The enviable beach view only adds to the allure of the pictures, further explaining their significant resonance.

As of press time, the post boasts over 1.05 million likes. While not a record for one of the biggest social stars on the planet, the number still reflects a very (and deservedly) resonant post.

An embed follows, as do other highlights from Poarch’s Instagram feed.

bella poarch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ana de Armas Chats, Plays Backtionary On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Elizabeth Olsen Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)