in Music News

Post Malone’s “Chemical” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Pop radio has a favorable initial reaction to “Chemical.”

Post Malone - Chemical video screenshot | Republic

In addition to receiving big support at alternative and hot adult contemporary, Post Malone’s new “Chemical” has garnered instant love at the pop format.

Picked up by 135 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Chemical” ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist option for 69 stations, Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” places second on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.

NF’s “HAPPY” follows in third with 44 adds, while an add count of 38 slots Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” in fourth. Credited with 36 new pickups, David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” (30 adds, 6th-most), Taylor Swift’s “Karma” (24 adds, 7th-most), Toosii’s “Favorite Song” (13 adds, 8th-most), Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie).

anne-mariechemicalcoi leraydavid guettajonas brothersMiley Cyrusnfpost malone

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chris Evans, Andy Samberg, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)