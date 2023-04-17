Chris Evans, Andy Samberg, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans and host Jimmy Fallon during “The Whisper Challenge” on Monday, April 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Returning from a week-long hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns to original production Monday.
The episode welcomes Chris Evans as its lead guest. Beyond chatting with Fallon, the superstar actor plays the “Whisper Challenge.”
Monday’s episode also features an appearance by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as a “Plant Dad” bit with Andy Samberg. Later, Toosii takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…