in TV News

Chris Evans, Andy Samberg, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

A new “Fallon” airs Monday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans and host Jimmy Fallon during “The Whisper Challenge” on Monday, April 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Returning from a week-long hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns to original production Monday.

The episode welcomes Chris Evans as its lead guest. Beyond chatting with Fallon, the superstar actor plays the “Whisper Challenge.”

Monday’s episode also features an appearance by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as a “Plant Dad” bit with Andy Samberg. Later, Toosii takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans and host Jimmy Fallon during “The Whisper Challenge” on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chris Evans and host Jimmy Fallon during “The Whisper Challenge” on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: Musical guest Toosii performs on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Andy Samberg during “Plant Dad” on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1833 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Andy Samberg during “Plant Dad” on Monday, April 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

andy sambergchris evansjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alexandra Daddario’s New Instagram Photo Set, Featuring Bikini Top Selfie, Blasts Past 1.5 Million Likes