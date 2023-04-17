Alexandra Daddario’s New Instagram Photo Set, Featuring Bikini Top Selfie, Blasts Past 1.5 Million Likes

Alexandra Daddario’s Instagram content routinely attracts significant engagement, with many posts garnering upwards of 500,000 likes. Only a select few, however, surpass the million-like mark.

Her Monday post reached that milestone in just a few hours.

Consisting of six pictures, the gallery features Daddario enjoying the sun with her dog. The cover shot, notably, is a selfie of the stunning actress in a bikini top (as well as a cameo by the dog behind the lounge chair).

That picture is unsurprisingly generating ample interest, with numerous users sharing a variation of the “don’t ask me the color of anything” meme.

By 9PM ET, the post had reached 1.75 million likes on the Instagram platform. An embed follows.