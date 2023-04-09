Songs By Jax, Halsey, Zara Larsson Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Toosii, XG, Lizzy McAlpine Top 30

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart is an eventful one, and not simply because it features a new #1.
Three songs make their first foray into the Top 25 on this week’s listing, while another three make their respective ways into the Top 30.
Played 2,438 times during the April 2-8 tracking period (+463), Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped” rises three spots to #23.
Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” concurrently ascends three spots to #24, courtesy of its 2,256 spins (+289).
Also up three places, Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” earns #25 with 1,959 spins (+186).
A spin count of 1,724 (+990) brings Toosii’s “Favorite Song” up nine places to #26.
The recipient of 1,629 spins (+201), XG’s “LEFT RIGHT” jumps five levels to #27.
A four-place rise brings Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceilings” to #29; the single received 1,372 spins (+357).
Comments
I have just received my 3rd payment order and $31,000 that I have built up on my laptop in a month through an online agent. This job is good and his regular salary is much better than my normal job. Work now and start making money online yourself.
.
.
Apply Now Here———————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com
I am generating 88 US greenbacks per-hr to finish few offerings at the laptop. rv20 I in reality now no longer believed that it’d workable but one in all my nice friend collecting $25,000 in 5 weeks via way of means of doing this job & she satisfied me to join…
Explore more updates via way of means of attaining
this article ———————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…