Songs By Jax, Halsey, Zara Larsson Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Toosii, XG, Lizzy McAlpine Top 30

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s pop radio chart.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart is an eventful one, and not simply because it features a new #1.

Three songs make their first foray into the Top 25 on this week’s listing, while another three make their respective ways into the Top 30.

Played 2,438 times during the April 2-8 tracking period (+463), Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped” rises three spots to #23.

Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” concurrently ascends three spots to #24, courtesy of its 2,256 spins (+289).

Also up three places, Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” earns #25 with 1,959 spins (+186).

A spin count of 1,724 (+990) brings Toosii’s “Favorite Song” up nine places to #26.

The recipient of 1,629 spins (+201), XG’s “LEFT RIGHT” jumps five levels to #27.

A four-place rise brings Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceilings” to #29; the single received 1,372 spins (+357).

