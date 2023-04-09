in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Top 20

“Eyes Closed” and “Last Night” make gains on the pop chart.

Ed Sheeran by Annie Leibovitz | Press photo courtesy of Elektra/Warner

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” makes another big gain at pop radio, officially moving into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” concurrently moves into the Top 20.

Played 6,809 times during the April 2-8 tracking period, “Eyes Closed” rises three spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,836.

“Last Night” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #19. The Morgan Wallen single posted a tracking period play count of 4,956, besting last week’s mark by 688 spins.

ed sheeraneyes closedlast nightmorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

