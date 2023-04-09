Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Top 20

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” makes another big gain at pop radio, officially moving into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.
Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” concurrently moves into the Top 20.
Played 6,809 times during the April 2-8 tracking period, “Eyes Closed” rises three spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,836.
“Last Night” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #19. The Morgan Wallen single posted a tracking period play count of 4,956, besting last week’s mark by 688 spins.
