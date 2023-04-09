in Music News

SZA's "Kill Bill" Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

“Kill Bill” takes over pop radio’s #1 spot.

SZA - Kill Bill video screen | RCA

Making good on the early-week projection, SZA’s “Kill Bill” officially secures #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Kill Bill” received ~18,109 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period. The format-leading count bests last week’s figure by 345.

Credited with ~17,671 spins (-553), Miley Cyrus” “Flowers” drops one spot to #2.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” spends another week in the #3 position, while The Weeknd’s own “Die For You” holds onto the #4 spot.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” also holds steady, staying at #5 on the new Mediabase pop chart.

