Songs By Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth & Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay),” and Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The Nicki Minaj song garnered 562 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 95.
Up nineteen places, “That’s Not How This Works” earns #39 with 514 spins (+443).
Despite not launching until late in the week, “Waffle House” earns #40 with 432 spins.
Comments
Going everywhere is easy with MapQuest Directions. No matter where you are or where you want to go, MapQuest can help you get there.
I have just received my 3rd payment order and $31,000 that I have built up on my laptop in a month through an online agent. This job is good and his regular salary is much better than my normal job. Work now and start making money online yourself.
.
.
Apply Now Here———————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com
I am generating 88 US greenbacks per-hr to finish few offerings at the laptop. rv20 I in reality now no longer believed that it’d workable but one in all my nice friend collecting $25,000 in 5 weeks via way of means of doing this job & she satisfied me to join…
Explore more updates via way of means of attaining
this article ———————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…