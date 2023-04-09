Songs By Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth & Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay),” and Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The Nicki Minaj song garnered 562 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 95.

Up nineteen places, “That’s Not How This Works” earns #39 with 514 spins (+443).

Despite not launching until late in the week, “Waffle House” earns #40 with 432 spins.