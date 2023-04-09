in Music News

Songs By Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth & Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “That’s Not How This Works,” and “Waffle House” make the pop chart.

Nicki Minaj Red Ruby Da Sleeze lyric video screenshot | Republic

Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay),” and Jonas Brothers’ “Waffle House” debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The Nicki Minaj song garnered 562 spins during the April 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 95.

Up nineteen places, “That’s Not How This Works” earns #39 with 514 spins (+443).

Despite not launching until late in the week, “Waffle House” earns #40 with 432 spins.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

