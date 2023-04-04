in Music News

Pink’s “TRUSTFALL” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“TRUSTFALL” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

In conjunction with its official impact, P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The single won support from another 42 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

A new option for 35 stations, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” ranks as second-most added. Charlie Puth’s “That’s Not How This Works (featuring Dan + Shay)” follows in third on the Mediabase add board with 25 pickups, while an add count of 22 positions Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” in fourth.

The recipient of 18 new adds, Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” places fifth on the pop radio add board.

Other notable pop radio options: Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants” (16 adds, 6th-most), Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceilings” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), XG’S “LEFT RIGHT” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).

