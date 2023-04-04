in Hot On Social

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks Backless Blue Dress, Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Pictures

The artist’s “emails I can’t send tour” is currently rolling.

Sabrina Carpenter wows in blue dress in new Instagram post (Via @sabrinacarpenter)

As she entertains fans throughout her “emails i can’t send” tour, singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter is also wowing social media followers.

The artist, whose “nonsense” continues to fare well at radio, shared a new post Tuesday — and looks characteristically gorgeous.

The three-picture post finds Carpenter rocking a stunning powder blue dress that nearly matches her eyes. The post quickly surpassed 350K likes, while garnering a healthy heaping of praise from her following.

Carpenter’s tour resumes in Calgary this Tuesday. An embed of the Instagram post follows.

sabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

