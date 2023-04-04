Sabrina Carpenter Rocks Backless Blue Dress, Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Pictures

As she entertains fans throughout her “emails i can’t send” tour, singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter is also wowing social media followers.

The artist, whose “nonsense” continues to fare well at radio, shared a new post Tuesday — and looks characteristically gorgeous.

The three-picture post finds Carpenter rocking a stunning powder blue dress that nearly matches her eyes. The post quickly surpassed 350K likes, while garnering a healthy heaping of praise from her following.

Carpenter’s tour resumes in Calgary this Tuesday. An embed of the Instagram post follows.