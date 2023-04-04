Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1414 -- Pictured: (l-r) United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features an eagerly anticipated appearance by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The Congresswoman chats with Seth on the broadcast. Given the timing of the appearance, the subject of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment naturally garners attention during the interview.
AOC’s “Late Night” interview airs as part of a broadcast that also features Jason Bateman. The episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC.
Prior to the airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping. The network also released a snippet of AOC discussing the Trump story.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…