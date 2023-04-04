in TV News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

A clip of AOC discussing Donald Trump’s arraignment has already been released.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1414 -- Pictured: (l-r) United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features an eagerly anticipated appearance by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Congresswoman chats with Seth on the broadcast. Given the timing of the appearance, the subject of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment naturally garners attention during the interview.

AOC’s “Late Night” interview airs as part of a broadcast that also features Jason Bateman. The episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC.

Prior to the airing, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping. The network also released a snippet of AOC discussing the Trump story.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1414 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jason Bateman during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

