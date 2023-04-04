CHVRCHES Performance Closes Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1828 -- Pictured: Musical guest CHVRCHES performs on Monday, April 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closed with a performance by CHVRCHES.
The acclaimed pop band took the Studio 6B stage to perform “Over” on the broadcast.
CHVRCHES performance closed an episode that featured three interview guests. John Stamos, Michelle Williams, and Mo Willems all stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon.
Filmed in advance, the episode aired on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Following the broadcast, NBC shared a video of the CHVRCHES performance.
That video follows, as do photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: Musical guest CHVRCHES performs on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: Musical guest CHVRCHES performs on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: Musical guest CHVRCHES performs on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: Musical guest CHVRCHES performs on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: Musical guest CHVRCHES performs on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Stamos during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: (l-r) Author Mo Willems during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1828 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Michelle Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
