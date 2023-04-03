in TV News

Jodie Comer Listed For April 5 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS has announced Jodie Comer for Wednesday’s episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, April 29, 2019, with guests Jodie Comer, Dax Shepard, and music from Avril Lavigne. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

CBS has finally shared complete listings for this week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes, and one broadcast will feature Jodie Comer.

The Emmy-winning actress will appear on the Wednesday, April 5 edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by the crew for NASA’s Artemis 2: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

Three new episodes will air this week, with encore broadcasts running on April 6 and 7. Listings follow:

Monday, April 3 *NEW*

Stephen A. Smith

Dylan McDermott

Performance by Davido

Special appearance by the cast of “Ted Lasso”

Tuesday, April 4 *NEW*

Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander

Performance by the Broadway cast of “New York, New York”

Wednesday, April 5 *NEW*

The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen

Jodie Comer

Thursday, April 6 (OAD: 3/27/23)

Hugh Grant

Sean Hayes

Friday, April 7 (OAD: 3/7/23)

Interview with and performance by James Taylor

Eva Longoria

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

