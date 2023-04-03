Jodie Comer Listed For April 5 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS has finally shared complete listings for this week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes, and one broadcast will feature Jodie Comer.
The Emmy-winning actress will appear on the Wednesday, April 5 edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by the crew for NASA’s Artemis 2: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.
Three new episodes will air this week, with encore broadcasts running on April 6 and 7. Listings follow:
Monday, April 3 *NEW*
Stephen A. Smith
Dylan McDermott
Performance by Davido
Special appearance by the cast of “Ted Lasso”
Tuesday, April 4 *NEW*
Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander
Performance by the Broadway cast of “New York, New York”
Wednesday, April 5 *NEW*
The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen
Jodie Comer
Thursday, April 6 (OAD: 3/27/23)
Hugh Grant
Sean Hayes
Friday, April 7 (OAD: 3/7/23)
Interview with and performance by James Taylor
Eva Longoria
