Jodie Comer Listed For April 5 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS has finally shared complete listings for this week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes, and one broadcast will feature Jodie Comer.

The Emmy-winning actress will appear on the Wednesday, April 5 edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by the crew for NASA’s Artemis 2: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

Three new episodes will air this week, with encore broadcasts running on April 6 and 7. Listings follow:

Monday, April 3 *NEW*

Stephen A. Smith

Dylan McDermott

Performance by Davido

Special appearance by the cast of “Ted Lasso”

Tuesday, April 4 *NEW*

Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander

Performance by the Broadway cast of “New York, New York”

Wednesday, April 5 *NEW*

The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen

Jodie Comer

Thursday, April 6 (OAD: 3/27/23)

Hugh Grant

Sean Hayes

Friday, April 7 (OAD: 3/7/23)

Interview with and performance by James Taylor

Eva Longoria